Blinky is a beautiful, 6-year-old spayed female domestic long-hair tiger who is up to-date on her vaccines, microchipped and has had her Felv/ FIV test. Blinky loves catnip, treats and her catnip-infused toys, she also enjoys bird watching and naps. Blinky is looking for a cat savvy home with a family that will keep her busy with love, toys and attention. She like other cats; dogs are OK too, just no small children.
If you are interested in Blinky or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass to help the animals.
