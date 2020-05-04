Angelcat Haven is looking for a long-term foster for Blondie, a senior cat who is in need of a loving retirement home. Blondie is a petite, almost 17-year-old ginger and white lady who needs a caring foster to help her navigate her old age. She’s lost her hearing and requires daily medication (her medical care and food will remain covered by Angelcat Haven) but she’s good about taking her meds, though she might get a bit chatty if you wake her from a really good nap. She needs a home without other pets or children. Blondie would love nothing more than to nap in a sunny spot for the rest of her days, could you find it in your heart to provide her with a happy home? Our ideal foster home would also be within 20 minutes of Foxboro. You can submit an application on our website: https://www.angelcathaven.com/foster-application.
