Bodie is a male mastiff/Am Staff, about 10 years old. He is a sweet senior who seems to like everyone. He would prefer a home with no cats. A home with a yard would be ideal. Due to Bodie’s size, we do recommend no toddlers. Bodie appears to have some arthritis and would benefit from a good-quality senior dog food, as well as additional supplements such as fish oil and glucosomine (or another arthritic supplement). He enjoys going for walks, but short leisurely walks are preferred. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-8223-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com, Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
