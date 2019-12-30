“We are the Bonded Siblings, and we are DSH tuxedos. We are a brother-sister team who were rescued from the outside. We had a hard start. We have been in foster care since being rescued and have come a long way. Still shy, we need a home where we will be given time, compassion and safety. Playing is our favorite past time. We are very bonded and will not be separated. We are not at the shelter. An approved adoption application is required. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
