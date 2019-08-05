“We are called the Bonded Sisters and are female DSH tuxedos who are 9 weeks old. We love each other and hope to find a family who will love us both lots and lots. Busy kittens we are, always playing ... toys, pieces of paper, everything is a joy to us! Are you looking for kittens to keep you busy and to have fur-ever? An approved adoption application is required to take us home. And do not ask about just one of us, for we will not be separated. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
