“We are Bonded Sisters, female tiger tortoiseshell. We came to the Taunton shelter and found ourselves living in a cage. Then the next day we went for our medicals and then back to the cage. For 17-week-old kittens, we are ready to make the final step of our journey, finding a family who will give us time, patience and lots of love! A family with cat experience would be perfect. An appointment is needed to meet us. Please call the shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
