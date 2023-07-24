We are the Bonded Sisters. We are female tortoiseshell. We were rescued from the outside by a kind person. Trying to survive in this heat was difficult. Now we could rest and eat! We are on the quiet side. We play, but not rough and tumble. We even found our purrs! We are bonded, and will NOT be separated. We are 10- to 12-weeks-old. An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call Rob at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com