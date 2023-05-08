Our pet of the week is Bones. We received a call about a loose dog and upon arrival what we found was an emaciated petrified filthy black-and-white pit bull. He was so scared, we had to earn his trust and move slowly to get a leash on him. Bones got his name because you could count all his ribs. He was so thin, it made his head look huge. Now our boy is now a rock star. He likes cats, other dogs, and needs lots of love from any human that he comes in contact with. Bones is one happy boy — a little skittish at first — but once you start saying hello he will warm right up. He gets so excited it will tickle your heart. He is 4 years old and 47 pounds of pure happiness. Bones is neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on all vaccines. Please come on in and meet our handsome boy.
If you are interested in Bones or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.