“My name is Bootsie and I am a male DSH tuxedo. My owner passed, leaving me and 3 other cats homeless. I am a handsome, 12-year-old senior, wearing my tuxedo to greet you. Sweet and kind, I would rather be with you, at home, than waiting in this cage for someone to say hello to me. With a slow introduction I would be OK with another cat. I have a senior adoption fee. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
