Paws in the Park Oct. 16 in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET -- The Pawtucket Dog Park Committee is putting on Paws in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 9 a.m.
The event will feature a canine agility course and canine costume contest.
The agility course will have a large dog and a small dog section.
The costume contest has three categories, Monster Mutts, Silver Screen, and Made From Scratch. First place prizes will be $25 gift cards and second and third will also be awarded but the prizes are TBD.
To sign up or for more info, go to Pawtucketdogpark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.