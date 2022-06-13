“My brothers and me are DSH and DMH. I am an orange female! One of my brothers has double toes!
When we first came to the shelter, we were 5 weeks old and frightened. Now at 8 weeks, we have found the joy of toys. And that humans are OK, especially when they play with us.
We are very bonded. We will NOT be separated and need to be adopted together. We are looking for a family with cat experience who will help us transition to family life.
An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. We have a special adoption fee. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508 822 1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.