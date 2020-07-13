“We are a bonded pair of America guinea pigs. We are about 1 1/2 years old. We love to talk for our veggies; our favorite are carrots and kale, romaine lettuce and spinach. We love to play hide-and-seek in our hay. We like actions movies and short walks to the kitchen. We are looking for a family to loves us fur-ever.”
If you are interested in Bruce and Wayne or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.