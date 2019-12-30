Bubba is a big marble tabby boy who is approximately 6 years old. He has had extensive dental surgery while under our care but is now all healed up, socialized, and ready for a forever home! Bubba needs a home with a mellow feline companion who will understand that he might be a bit clingy at first. Bubba’s confidence soars when paired with other kitty friends, but he will take some time to warm up to his forever human. Bubba would prefer a quiet home without children. He is FIV+ but with proper vet care and an indoor-only lifestyle, he should be able to remain out of trouble with his health issues.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.