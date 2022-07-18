Our pet of the week is a sweet young 20-year-old female named Bubbles. She has been at the North Attleboro shelter for a short time but is adjusting quite well. Bubbles is a small kitty with lots of love and affection. At first she was a little nervous because with our dogs barking this can be a noisy place. She would hide under her blankets just like a little kid would do if they were scared. Well it didn’t take her long before she started to poke her head out and see what all the noise was about. OK, well she thought “no boogie man” so I guess this place is safe for me to come all the way out from under my blankets. Bubbles has been at the front of her cage ever since and loves chin rubs and affection. Come on in to say hello to our beautiful little girl, she needs more chin rubs on a daily basis. Our girl is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, FIV and leukemia negative. She is waiting for her forever home.
If you are interested in Bubbles the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or greater garbage bags, PineSol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat, and kitten food, fresh Vegetables, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass; proceeds help the animals in various ways.