Bud is a male Am Staff, about 10 years old. He recently came into the Taunton shelter and is already wagging and “smiling” for everyone! His name is quite appropriate, as he would be your best “buddy,” bringing lots of love and companionship to your life. He appears to have some skin issues, and we recommend a good quality, senior, grain-free food with the addition of coconut and fish oil. Our vet has also started Bud on meds for his skin, which should also help a lot. We found that Bud loves baths and belly rubs and gives the best “doggie kisses.” He enjoys going for walks, and using a harness would be beneficial and make it enjoyable for both of you. He is hoping to have a “happy ever after” home soon in which to relax and enjoy his golden years. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
