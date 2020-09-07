“I am Buster the Rabbit. I am a beautiful gray-and-white speckle, intact male dwarf rabbit who is less than a year old. I am litter box trained, I love to explore, play hide and seek. I love to snuggle and watch classic movies and Westerns. My favorite veggies are kale, carrots and romaine. My dislikes are Brussels sprouts and asparagus. I am looking for my forever home. Can I come home with you?”
If you are interested in Buster the Rabbit or any of our other adoptable animals, please call the North Attleboro shelter at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Next rabies clinic is 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available.
The shelter is in need of dry and moist pate cat and kitten food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags and paper towels.
We also collect returnable bottle and cans; proceeds help animals in various ways.
