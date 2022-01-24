Caldera is a long-haired tortoiseshell cat, 2 to 4 years old, who came to the North Attleboro shelter because her owner could no longer care for her. Since is very sweet and lovable but extremely withdrawn. I don’t believe she has ever accepted her change of environment because she likes to stay up high in her cat condo and rarely comes down to say hi to anyone. If you reach inside her cage she will pull back but will accept all the loving that you give her. I believe she is a little shy but wants lots at affection. This type of reaction can happen quite often in shy cats that have been put through more change than they can handle. Caldera wants to be cuddled but is a little nervous she needs time in a quiet home so she can relax and become herself again. Our girl will definitely become more outgoing and confident in the right home. Caldera is up to date with all her vaccines, FIV- and leukemia-negative, microchipped and spayed.
If you are interested in her or any of our other wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.