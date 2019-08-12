Cali is a female Am Staff, about 3 years old, who has won the hearts of staff and volunteers with her “smiles” and nonstop tail wags. Cali is a bundle of love and energy from her head to her toes and would be a perfect companion for an active family/person who will include her in lots of activities, walks, hikes and play time. A fenced yard would be ideal. Cali LOVES the play yard! She has so much fun playing with all the toys and enjoying the kiddie pool. She is also the best snuggler. We recommend no toddlers, as Cali can get overly enthusiastic when playing. Older children (teens) should be fine. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Cali could benefit from training, but will learn quickly and responds well to positive reinforcement. This beautiful girl would bring lots of love, companionship and laughter to your life. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.