“My name is Calypso and I am a female DSH calico. I was left in my carrier at the front door of the shelter, during the day! Abandoned and no one in sight. At first I had a very hard time adjusting to shelter life. The sound of the cage door, strange people, and other cats around me. I was not sure what was happening. I am still a little nervous. I do love to play with catnip toys. Treats and meal time are on my favorites list too! I will need a home with patience and the willingness to give me time to adjust again to a new place and new people. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
