Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is hosting its semi-annual can & bottle deposit drive on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 36 Bacon Square, Plainville.
Drop off any redeemable cans and bottles at this time to help support the non-profit's cause. All cans and plastic bottles must be in a plastic bag and glass bottles should be in the cardboard box they were sold in.
The organization is also collecting donations of clumping and non-clumping (clay) litter and will be selling hand-made catnip products and hosting a bake sale at the event.
If you cannot make this event and would like to support the organization, pre-counted cans and bottles can be brought to Mansfield Redemption Center at 75 Forbes Blvd., and let them know to add it to the Angelcat Haven account.
Please do not drop off any cans at the front of the building. All collections will be in the parking lot. No early can drop-offs are being accepted at this time. Please check th Facebook page for more details. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, please email info@angelcathaven.com.