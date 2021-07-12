The Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter would like to introduce you to two very special feline friends. Candy came to us in November 2020. She was a stray brought in by a concerned resident, and was feral and very scared. She spent months in her own space in our quarantine room where she was allowed to come out of her shell at her own speed before moving her into the busier world of the adoption room several months later. She has since adjusted into a sweet, attention-loving girl who loves her soft beds and treats!
Pandie came to us in January 2021 from another smaller rescue. She is prone to seizures, and spent four months in a volunteer’s foster home for observation. Now her seizures are easily controlled with routine and medication and she’s been back at the shelter for a few months.
These two quiet, shy girls have bonded in their time together in the adoption room where Candy frequently visits Pandie in her crate. We’d love to see them adopted together, since Pandie could use some more patience in coming out of her shell, and Candy sets a great example for her. Could you be their quiet, loving home?
Come on down to the Attleboro Animal Shelter, Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m., and weekends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.(https://faaspets.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.