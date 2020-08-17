Cappuccino 3 is an adorable little orange-and-white female kitten. This small kitten packs quite a big punch. While quiet and reserved when first meeting, she will let her rambunctious side out when playing. She's not fond of being picked up or carried, and will do best in a house without small children. She is very particular and would love to tell you all about her likes and dislikes. A home vet might be a consideration as she is not a big fan of her carrier.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
Given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.