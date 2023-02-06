My name is Carina, and I am a female Tiger. I played too rough for the children in the family, so I was surrendered to the shelter. My tabby markings are a soft gray. I have white mitten paws. I think I am pretty cute! I have not lived with other animals, so I do not know about sharing. I would like a family who is cat experienced and who have lots of toys and even a cat tree! The vet estimated my age at 3 years. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call Rob at the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com