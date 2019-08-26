Meet Carmella! She is a beautiful, short-haired, orange-and-white kitty who is about 1-2 years old. She is very playful and absolutely loves catnip! Carmella is friendly and vocal....she loves attention! If you stand next to her kitty condo, you may get swatted with her paw for attention. She is not really a fan of other cats. She has been spayed, is up to date on vaccines and microchipped.
If you’re interested in meeting this beauty, visit her at the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk. Phone: 508-336-6663.
