Cassidy came to the Mansfield shelter as a stray. He is probably around 10 years old. Cassidy is up to date with vaccines and his blood panel indicates no issues. Although very sweet and gentle with humans, Cassidy does not like other cats. He is curious, enjoys walking around the shelter to explore, likes to drink water from the faucet, and finds his favorite spot on a cat perch. Cassidy loves people (and food). He will sit at the door to his playroom, looking at volunteers and waiting for someone to go into his room and pet him. Cassidy is a super affectionate lap-cat. Sit in a chair and he will jump into your lap and stay there to be petted forever. At the shelter Cassidy is eating a prescription diet of Hill’s I/D for his sensitive stomach. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org. To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
