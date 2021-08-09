My name is Celeste and I am a DSH. I am sweet and would benefit from a weight control diet. My blood work was normal, and I don’t have diabetes. My vet exam went well. My age is estimated to be 7- to 8-years old. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. The Taunton Shelter’s website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com
