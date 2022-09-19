This beautiful, velvety love muffin was surrendered to the Mansfield shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Chanel is a 10-month-old pitbull mix who is up to date on vaccinations and scheduled for spay surgery. Chanel loves everyone she meets and excels at giving kisses to anyone willing to receive them. She is still a puppy and needs basic training (she is not housebroken and does not know how to walk on leash). But the effort will be worth it to have this little, wiggly, bundle of joy in your life for years to come. If you feel you have the time and patience to give this girl a proper place in your home, please come and meet Chanel, or email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.