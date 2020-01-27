“My name is Charlie. I am a black-and-white domestic short-hair female. I am spayed, FiV/FeLV negative and up to date on all my shots. I love to play with cat toys, have my tummy rubbed and bird-watch. Are you looking for a love bug to share your home with? Please stop by the shelter and meet me or one of my fur friends.”
If you are interested in Charlie or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
