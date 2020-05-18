Cheeto is a big, 6-year-old boy who is mostly orange with some white markings. He is looking for a loving foster home to help him become more social. Cheeto is a chatty boy who enjoys attention and head pats but needs some more time in a home environment before he can be adopted. Cheeto likes other cats and is up to date with his vetting. Potential fosters need to have a separate room to allow Cheeto a safe space while adjusting to a home environment. Please fill out a foster application if interested. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
