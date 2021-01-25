“My name is Chloe and I am a female DSH. Shelter life has been stressful for me. A person with cat experience, who will give me time and patience, is who I am hoping will want to learn more about me. I am 9 years old. I have a special adoption fee to help me on my journey to a new home. An approved adoption application is required to meet me. Please call 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
