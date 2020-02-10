Chloe is a 12-year-old senior lady. She is a tabby with white paws and chest who is a bit overweight for her naturally tiny stature. She doesn’t need constant attention but will sit quietly next to you when she’s feeling chummy. Chloe likes observing her humans but doesn’t need to be touching them constantly. She likes a quiet home and needs a family who can help manage her weight. Chloe is eligible for our Senior to Senior program. She would prefer a home with no kids, no dogs and no other cats.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
