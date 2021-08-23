Chloe is an Am Staff, about 2 years old. We were told she is fine with children, although we do recommend no toddlers. Chloe would be happiest as the only dog in the home. She loves going for walks and walks well on the leash with the use of a martingale collar and easy-walk harness. Chloe could benefit from training, but will learn quickly and respond well. She also loves the play yard and would really like a fenced yard to run and play in. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
