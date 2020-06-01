“My name is Chrono and I am a male DSH. I am 10 years old; handsome and gentle, but a little confused. I have not lived with other pets and would like to be the only pet in your life and home. I am trying not to feel too stressed and am becoming more relaxed. My blood profile came back all normal. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
