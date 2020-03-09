Chuckles is an extremely sweet and gentle cat who came to the Mansfield shelter as a thin stray. He has a hearty appetite, and he has gained a few pounds while at the shelter. Chuckles is about 10 years old. Lab tests indicate he has no kidney, thyroid or diabetic problems. Chuckles will be a docile, quiet and loving pet. For information on shelter hours, the adoption process, go to at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.