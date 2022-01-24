Claire is probably the sweetest little kitty you will ever meet. Our girl is about 1 to 2 years old. She came to us with her kittens and she was the best momma cat ever. Always looking for hugs and affection, our girl is not your typical cat. She has never had a grumpy cat day in her life. No hissing or swatting ever, she just rolls on her side for her daily rubs. Unfortunately Claire came down with an upper respiratory problem and even though she was being treated she ended up losing her eye. She is a very healthy and happy cat with lots of love and kindness to share with the lucky person who takes her home. This is an adoption that some family will cherish for many years to come. Claire is up to date with all her vaccines, FIV- and leukemia-negative, spayed and microchipped. You will fall in love — I promise!
If you are interested in Claire or any of our other wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
