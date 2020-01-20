Clause is a large, 11-year-old male who came to the Mansfield shelter because of his owner’s health problems. At first, Clause was very timid and hid under his blanket. Now he is becoming more comfortable and walks around the shelter to explore. Clause is a shy, gentle cat who lived indoors in a quiet home. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
