Clay 1.2 is a beautifully marked white-and-black male kitten. If you are looking for a fun and playful little boy who loves everyone, then he is your boy! He is a sweet little boy who loves attention and play time. He is a little shy at first, but will be friendly and playful in no time. This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
Given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be longer than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
