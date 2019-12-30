What a sweet but timid boy Coco is! He is about 1 year old. Because Coco is timid, he will need a quiet home. He has never lived with other pets. At the Mansfield shelter, Coco has shown how very affectionate and loving he is when he knows and trusts someone, such as a volunteer. He will cuddle, roll belly up, seek attention, and chase toy balls. Coco has never shown any signs of aggression but he does hide when he is afraid or nervous. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
