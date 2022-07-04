Cookie is 8 years old and she’s looking for a new home. Cookie has been spayed, is current with her vaccines, and has tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Cookie is a nice cat.
She’s a calico and comes with a bit of catitude. She does not like shelter life and other kitties in the shelter. Because of this we feel she would do best as queen of her castle. Nine Lives of Norton is open for adoptions on Saturdays by appointment only..
Please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet Kella and all of the other wonderful kitties – you’ll be glad you did! Nine Lives of Norton is located at 84 Hill St. in Norton. We can be reached at 508-285-5159.