Meet Coronet, our feisty, spayed, 9-year-old domestic short-hair female. She will greet you at the door with her short tail wagging but beware, all petting is on her terms only. Our girl has a lot of personality and will let you know what she wants. I am usually her doorman. During the day when she decides that she would like to go visit another one of our rooms she will sit outside the door and stare at you. Her patience level is limited if you don’t open the door; she will swat your foot gently. Coronet greets everyone who comes to the shelter, but you only get one head rub and she is done. Little princess is a bobtail cat, which are rare and not often seen. Coronet is not a cuddler but is very interactive and great company. All you needy folks need not apply because our girl is the most independent cat you will ever meet. She is up to date with all vaccines, microchipped and HIV- and leukemia-negative.
If you are interested in Coronet or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: kitten and cat dry food, moist cat pate, paper towels, bleach, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, and fresh veggies.
A Get Your Fix for dogs only will be held Nov. 29. Cost is $150 and includes spaying/neutering, vaccines, microchipping and nail trim. Cash or check only. You must register and prepay in person only.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.