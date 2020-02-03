Fawn 1 and Courtlyn 1 are sweet, bonded brothers who are almost 2 years old. They are looking for a home where they will be given the necessary time to adjust to their surroundings as they can be very shy when first introduced to new people. They would be best in a home with no small children or dogs.
Courtlyn 1 loves to play. He is timid at first but once he warms up he is a very social guy and loves to spend time with his people. His favorite toy is the cat dancer. He doesn’t really enjoy being picked up but loves to curl up on your lap and cuddle for hours a day.
Fawn 1 is very playful and loves his trackball toy, or anything that involves ball chasing – and is also a fan of catnip mice! Although shy at first, his personality is truly shining through, and he now joins Courtlyn on his foster parents’ laps for cuddles and naps. Fawn 1 is FIV+ but being an indoor only cat with regular vet check-ups, there is no reason why he shouldn’t live a long and healthy life!
These cats are currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet them please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
