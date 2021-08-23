Cruiser is a short-haired, neutered male who came to the Mansfield shelter as a stray. We estimate he is about 5 years old. Cruiser is a relaxed, affectionate boy who enjoys attention. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Cruiser, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org. To see other available pets, visit www.mansfieldshelter.org.
