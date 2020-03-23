“My name is Crystal and I am a 2- to 3-year-old silver, DSH tabby with beautiful amber eyes. I was rescued from the outside. When I came to the shelter, I was scared and stressed. I am slowly adjusting now. I would like a quiet home where I am the only pet and time to feel safe and comfortable. If you are willing to give me time and patience, I would like to meet you! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com.
