Dallas is an extremely affectionate, 4-year-old domestic short-haired neutered male. He’s up to date on his vaccines and FeLV/FIV/heartworm-negative. He’s quite chatty and not very patient when it comes to waiting for meals. He is not shy about asking for what he wants! Are you willing to cater to his demands? If you are interested in Dallas or any of our other adoptable animals, please call the North Attleboro shelter at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The next rabies clinic is from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the shelter.
We are in need of dry and moist pate cat and kitten food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, PineSol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottles and cans to raise money for the animals.
