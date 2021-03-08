Dandi, who is about 1 year old, is an energetic, playful cat. She would love room to run around and have lots of toys to play with. Although she is playful, she can be shy with people, and she takes time to warm up to people. Dandi will play, but then she sometimes runs and hides. It’s likely that she was never properly socialized as a kitten. Dandi will need a patient owner who doesn’t expect a cuddly lap cat. Dandi is not suitable for a home with young children, and an experienced cat owner would be preferable. Dandi is better off being an only cat since she’s not fond of other cats. Dandi has lots of personality and is entertaining to watch. She is spayed, and current on vaccines. If you are interested in Dandi, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.