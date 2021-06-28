“We are a DMH family of three. We have always been together. Our personalities are unique, and each different. Once reassured, we are OK. Kind words and patience we need. Shelter staff have promised us that they will keep us together for adoption. We are hoping that there is a family who will give us the gifts of time, patience, reassurance and kindness. It may take a little time for us to feel safe. We need a family with both cat experience and knowledge. We have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.