Darius is a very special guy who needs a very special someone. He is about 8 years young, fully vetted, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. He is super shy around humans he doesn’t know. Darius needs a quiet home where he will be given the time and patience he will need. Please come meet Darius and all of the other wonderful kitties at Nine Lives. Adoption hours are Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. Call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
