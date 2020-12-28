This week’s Pet of the Week is the independent and handsome DaVinci, a classic tabby. He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccines, microchipped and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. DaVinci loves long naps, cat nip, window watching and “Wheel of Fortune.” He is looking for a quiet home with no small children; cats and dogs are OK.
If you are interested in DaVinci or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Please note due to the current Covid-19 protocol, the shelter is only open by appointment. Also, it is in need of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. Or send a monetary donation in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals.
