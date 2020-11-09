DAWN
“Hi my name is Dawn, and I’m a beautiful, 2-year-old spayed Siamese mix. I am up to date on my vaccines, my FIV\FeLV test was negative and I have a microchip, too. I love bird watching, cat toys, warm laps and a snuggly bed. I watch romantic comedies and sci-fi novels. I like other cats, dogs and kids, too. I am looking for a loving lap to call my home.”
If you are interested in Dawn or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The next rabies clinic is from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 18. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available. A Get Your Fix for cats only is set for Nov. 30. Spaying/neutering, vaccines, microchipping and flea/tick treatment are $65.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist pate food, paper towels, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottle, cans and glass; proceeds help animals in various ways.
