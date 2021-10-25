“My name is Delilah, and I am a DSH. I was found as a stray. I had a senior blood profile and urinalysis done. I am in good health! Vet estimated my age at 13 years. I do prefer to be the only pet in the home! A quiet home I prefer. And a human companion to spend time with. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-2150 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.